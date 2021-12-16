Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey

In terms of economic effect, it cannot be said that the ruling power in Armenia has a comprehensive consensus on opening the borders with Turkey; but such a consensus will be reached by the end of the year. The minister of economy of Armenia, Vahan Kerobyan, stated about this at a press briefing on Thursday
Kerobyan said he considers the existence of different opinions on this matter to be a normal phenomenon. The minister explained that liberal approaches are more important for some, whereas for others—the protection of the Armenian domestic market, especially amid the severe ongoing devaluation of the Turkish national currency.
According to him, Armenia’s economic relations with Turkey should be symmetrical, and a detailed respective analysis should be carried out in advance.
"The assessment of economic indicators has attested to the fact that the extension of the ban on the import of Turkish goods was a right step. Previously, $260-million worth of Turkish goods were imported to Armenia and $2-3-million worth of goods were exported [to Turkey], but this year ten times less was imported; the export indicators were zero," Kerobyan added.