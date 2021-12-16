Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue

Columnist for Haberturk Cetiner Cetin has provided details about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
The Turkish journalist claims that by January 15, 2022, Armenia will have set up a task force and another group that will be in contact with Pashinyan [Prime Minister of Armenia].
“There will be a three-step roadmap between Armenia and Turkey. First, chartered flights will be launched. The key issue during the negotiations will be the opening of the Turkey-Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan corridor. Ankara wants to see the opening of the corridor by May-June. The economic relations will be established in the third stage, which will be launched in July,” wrote the columnist.