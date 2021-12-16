News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue
Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Columnist for Haberturk Cetiner Cetin has provided details about the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.

The Turkish journalist claims that by January 15, 2022, Armenia will have set up a task force and another group that will be in contact with Pashinyan [Prime Minister of Armenia].

“There will be a three-step roadmap between Armenia and Turkey. First, chartered flights will be launched. The key issue during the negotiations will be the opening of the Turkey-Nakhchivan-Azerbaijan corridor. Ankara wants to see the opening of the corridor by May-June. The economic relations will be established in the third stage, which will be launched in July,” wrote the columnist.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Garo Paylan: Armenian-Turkish relations will be normalized more quickly than expected
As reported the Turkish T24 website...
 Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey
But such a consensus will be reached by the end of the year…
 Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights
The matter will be decided in the coming days, said FM Cavusoglu…
 Turkey's ex-Ambassador to US to be appointed special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia
Earlier, Cavusoglu had said...
 Blinken: We welcome statements on appointing special envoys by Armenia, Turkey
The US Secretary of State reacted to the Turkish FM's statement on normalization of relations with Armenia and the response by the Armenian foreign ministry spokesman…
 USCIRF: Armenian church demolished in Turkey, Armenian cemetery in Van destroyed this year
As per commissioner Tony Perkins of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos