Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders soon
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to Armenian News_NEWS.am, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will be meeting with members of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan in the government building to discuss the specifics of the initiative to express lack of confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan in a little while.

The “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan has put into circulation a draft document on expressing lack of confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan, but the members have yet to present the rationale for expressing lack of confidence in the mayor.
