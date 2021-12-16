Garo Paylan: Armenian-Turkish relations will be normalized more quickly than expected

Garo Paylan, an Armenian lawmaker from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) of Turkey, has expressed his positive stance on the statements on appointing envoys for normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
As reported the Turkish T24 website, Garo Paylan declared that, as a Member of Parliament, he is ready to assume responsibility for the normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations.
“This is a window of opportunity for peace, for which Armenian, Turkish and Azerbaijani figures need to take responsibility. The normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will happen more quickly than expected. The only thing that is necessary is political will,” wrote Garo Paylan.