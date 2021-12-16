Armenia Ombudsman discusses with UNDP Representative return of Armenian POWs, their treatment

Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan today received UNDP Resident Representative Natia Natsvlishvili.

The Ombudsman highly appreciated the cooperation with the United Nations, particularly with the UNDP, the UNICEF, the UNFPA, the UNHCR and other agencies, as well as the effectiveness of the projects.

As reported the Office of the Human Rights Defender, the priorities for activities, the activities being carried out by the government in several sectors (the course of police reforms), the problems with deprivation of liberty, protection of the constitutional human rights, the role of the Human Rights Defender of Armenia in all these issues and other issues were discussed during the meeting.

The parties particularly touched upon the return of the Armenian captives being illegally held by the Azerbaijani authorities, the treatment of the captives and the artificial delay of their return from captivity.

Tatoyan also stressed the violations of the rights of residents living on Armenia’s border that are being committed due to the unlawful deployment of the servicemen of Azerbaijan right next to Armenian villages and their acts.