Armenia representative: European Court is considering lawsuit against Turkey participation in last year's war

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) is considering the lawsuit against Turkey's participation in last year's Karabakh war. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the representative of Armenia before the ECHR, stated about this at Thursday’ special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia.
He presented a draft decision which envisages expanding the powers of Armenia’s representative before the ECHR, as he defends the country's interests in some other international instances as well.
"We [i.e., Armenia] have an appeal filed with the ECHR against Turkey on May 9 this year. It is about Turkey's direct participation in the 44-day war, as well as [its] recruitment, funding, and transfer of mercenaries; that is, we have submitted all the necessary facts," Kirakosyan said.
According to him, this appeal is at the ECHR, and at the moment it is being discussed which ECHR chamber the demand submitted by the Armenian side will be transferred to.