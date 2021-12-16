News
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Dollar continues losing value in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 480.02/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 2 from Wednesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 543.05 (down by AMD 0.23), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 637.95 (down by AMD 0.97), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.53 (down by AMD 0.11) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 336.52, AMD 27,295.58 and AMD 14,059.46, respectively.
