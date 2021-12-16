News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.02
EUR
543.05
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents
Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan on the latter’s 30th anniversary of independence.

The congratulatory message to Tokayev states as follows, in particular: "I am confident that our joint efforts will be aimed at the further development of fruitful cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan—both in a bilateral format and within the framework of integration associations and multilateral organizations, which is entirely in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

And Pashinyan’s message addressed to Nazarbayev reads as follows, in part: "I am confident that the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Armenia and Kazakhstan will always be a benchmark for the progress of interstate relations—both in the bilateral format and within the framework of integration associations and international organizations."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos