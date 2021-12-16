Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan on the latter’s 30th anniversary of independence.

The congratulatory message to Tokayev states as follows, in particular: "I am confident that our joint efforts will be aimed at the further development of fruitful cooperation between Armenia and Kazakhstan—both in a bilateral format and within the framework of integration associations and multilateral organizations, which is entirely in the interests of the peoples of our countries."

And Pashinyan’s message addressed to Nazarbayev reads as follows, in part: "I am confident that the good traditions of friendship and mutual respect between the peoples of Armenia and Kazakhstan will always be a benchmark for the progress of interstate relations—both in the bilateral format and within the framework of integration associations and international organizations."