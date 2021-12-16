News
Thursday
December 16
News
Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan
Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Several court proceedings on the issue of the missing persons and captives during and after last year's 44-day war continue at various international instances. Yeghishe Kirakosyan, the representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), stated about this at Thursday’ special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia—and while answering the MPs' questions.

According to him, the Armenian side has submitted numerous petitions to the ECHR with a request to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan—both in terms of the aforesaid war and recent events.

"They [i.e., these petitions], in particular, refer to the guarantees of protection of the rights of the people captured by the Azerbaijanis. The behavior of the Azerbaijani side in this process, of course, was expected. It contradicts the decisions voiced by the court in the past," Kirakosyan explained.

Also, he noted that the Azerbaijani side consistently violates the specified timeframes and provides inaccurate information.

But the representative of Armenia before the ECHR did not agree with the assessment of the opposition MPs, who stated that the UN International Court of Justice had, in fact, equated Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
