Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund

Ameriabank has signed USD 20 million loan agreements with responsAbility Investments AG and the Global Climate Partnership Fund (“GCPF”) aimed at financing small and medium size enterprises and green projects in Armenia.
Artak Hanesyan, Ameriabank CEO, commented: “As an impact-aware financial institution, we constantly work on improving our environmental footprint further, and we are delighted to have our long-standing partners at ResponsAbility and GCPF with us on this journey. SME financing and green projects in particular are a priority for us, and with these facilities we will be able to expand access to finance for Armenian SMEs at the same time ensuring positive environmental impact.”
“Together with the Global Climate Partnership Fund, responsAbility is glad to support Ameriabank with long term Senior Loans. The latter is a long-standing partner and one of our largest exposures worldwide. We look forward to, through this funding, strengthen our support to local SME’s and green projects, and thus contribute to the economic recovery of Armenia, following the dual shock witnessed in 2020,” commented Younes Bouaziz, Senior Investment Officer, responsAbility, MENA and Caucasus.