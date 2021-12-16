News
Armenia Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan receives Russia Ambassador
Armenia Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan receives Russia Ambassador
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Hambardzum Matevosyan today received Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin.

As reported the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, greeting the guest, Matevosyan highly appreciated the Armenian-Russian relations and expressed his willingness to contribute to the deepening and development of those relations.

Ambassador Kopirkin congratulated Matevosyan on assuming office and stated that there is a wide agenda of bilateral cooperation and that all the preconditions exist in order to advance the current programs and implement new initiatives.

The parties discussed the prospects for development of Armenian-Russian relations in the areas of infrastructures, mining, transport communication and technological development. In this context, they also touched upon the current and predetermined programs in the energy sector, particularly the partnership between the Government of Armenia and Rosatom.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
