Thursday
December 16
Thursday
December 16
Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months
Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Since the Shurnukh and Vorotan settlements of Syunik Province of Armenia are currently under Azerbaijani control, the citizens registered or having actually resided in those settlements and have lost residential real estate registered at the address of another place of residence in Armenia, will receive social assistance for another five months.

The government adopted the relevant decision. According to the rationale, through this action, beneficiaries receive AMD 300,000 lump-sum assistance and AMD 68,000 monthly assistance. The beneficiaries have already received their lump-sum payments and the monthly financial assistance for the months of February-July 2021, but taking into consideration the current events, the government found it appropriate to continue to provide assistance for another five months.

Moreover, financial assistance, including AMD 300,000 lump-sum will be provided to children born after July 1, 2021, that is, children whose parent is a beneficiary having received assistance through the action.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
