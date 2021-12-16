Armenia PM arrives at Civil Contract Party's headquarters to meet with ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the headquarters of Civil Contract Party where he will meet with members of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan to discuss the details about the initiative to express lack of confidence in Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan.
Pashinyan was greeted by Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan.
The “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan has put into circulation a draft document to express lack of confidence in Hayk Marutyan. The opposition factions of the Council of Elders have already received the document. Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party and Ani Khachatryan from the “Light” faction have joined the initiative.