Mayoral candidate of Armenia's Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan is arrested

A Yerevan court of general jurisdiction today ruled to arrest Mamikon Aslanyan, Vanadzor’s mayoral candidate of the “Mamikon Aslanyan” alliance of political parties.
The motion to arrest Aslanyan had been filed by an investigator of the Investigative Committee.
Aslanyan is charged with abuse of official powers, excess of official powers and official fraud. He doesn’t accept the charge brought against him, and his advocates claim that this is political persecution against him.
In this regard, Aslanyan’s advocate Yervand Varosyan posted on his Facebook, stating that the court has rendered an overtly illegal decision.