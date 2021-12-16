Head of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mayor left Civil Contract Party a year ago

We discussed with the Prime Minister the political crisis with regard to Yerevan Municipality and the mayor. This is what head of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan Armen Galjyan told reporters at the headquarters of Civil Contract Party, touching upon the meeting of the members of the faction and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan which ended a short while ago.

Galjyan informed that the faction will issue a statement, but noted that there are discrepancies in terms of the political guideline.

“Mr. Marutyan [Mayor of Yerevan] left Civil Contract Party a year ago, that is, in November 2020, and this was followed by a political crisis. We have tried to find ways to cooperate, but, unfortunately, we failed. In 2018, Mr. Marutyan joined Civil Contract Party, after which the political party’s board nominated him for mayor of Yerevan and held a campaign. Two years later, Mr. Marutyan left the political party, which is politically illogical,” Galjyan stated.

Asked how this crisis was created and how Marutyan leaving the party had an impact on the citizens of Yerevan, Galjyan said citizens haven’t noticed this since Civil Contract Party hasn’t made any statements about this.