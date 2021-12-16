Armenia citizen tries to approach PM, apprehended

A little while ago, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan exited the headquarters of Civil Contract Party where he was in a meeting with members of the “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan to discuss the details about the initiative to express lack of confidence in Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan.
Pashinyan didn’t answer reporters’ questions.
While reporters were asking him questions, a citizen was trying to approach Pashinyan. “Get rid of Suren Papikyan,” he said, after which police apprehended him.
Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan was also there.
The “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan has put into circulation a draft document to express lack of confidence in Hayk Marutyan. The opposition factions of the Council of Elders have already received the document. Members of the Prosperous Armenia Party and Ani Khachatryan from the “Light” faction have joined the initiative.