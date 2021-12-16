Armenia Parliament Speaker announces end of second sitting of 8th convocation of National Assembly

During today’s special session, deputies of the National Assembly of Armenia approved several bills on making amendments to existing laws in the second and final reading.
Among them are the bills on making amendments and supplements to the Laws on Licensing and General Education, the Law on the Person Authorized by the Republic of Armenia in the European Court of Human Rights and related laws, the Civil Code and related laws, the Law on State Border, the Law on Tax Service and the Law on Local Self-Governance in Yerevan.
At the same time, the MPs failed to give consent to the bill on making amendments and supplements to the Law on General Education in the first reading.
After the voting, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan announced the end of the second sitting of the 8th convocation of the National Assembly.