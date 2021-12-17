Armen Ashotyan: No provision on use of force against Armenia, Artsakh in Eastern Partnership Summit resolution

I returned to Yerevan, and the first document I read was the concluding resolution adopted at the Eastern Partnership Summit yesterday — it was an addition to the bundle of international documents adopted during the administration/thanks to/because of Nikol and excluding Armenia’s national interest, and the number of these documents started growing rapidly, especially after November 9, 2020. This is what Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan wrote on his Facebook page, adding the following:

“I will briefly present the main issues: 1. After the Azerbaijani aggression, Armenia had all the grounds to achieve hardening of the European Union’s stance on the aggressor in this European format, but this didn’t happen. 2. The document doesn’t contain any provision that would condemn the recorded fact of use of force against Armenia and Artsakh. 3. Nikol “donated” our prisoners of war to Azerbaijan, and the fact that Aliyev talked about this in an interview with a Spanish newspaper and the fact that Azerbaijan didn’t return at least one captive before the summit, signify this. 4. Nikol helped record in the relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan that the drafting of the new Comprehensive Agreement will in no way contain Azerbaijan’s liability for the 44-day war and its invasion of the sovereign territory of Armenia; 5. It became clear that Azerbaijan had a reservation in regard to the provisions related to Belarus, meaning Aliyev defended Lukashenko, but Nikol didn’t defend Armenia.

Basically, the traitor representing our country sold us Armenians to the world once again.

It seems as though people in the world are standing in line to benefit from Nikol’s services.

He isn’t the “Prime Minister” for a long time now, but a “practical meeting” that goes here and there at the expense of our country,” wrote Ashotyan.