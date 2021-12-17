5 Australia schoolchildren die after falling from bouncy castle

Australians are mourning a "horrific" national tragedy after five children were killed in a bouncy castle accident, PM Scott Morrison has said, BBC News reported.
The children fell about 10m (32ft) after a wind blew the castle skywards at a Tasmania school fair on Thursday.
Police identified the victims as 11-year-old Addison Stewart, and 12-year-olds Zane Mellor, Jye Sheehan, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, and Peter Dodt.
Three other children remained in a critical condition on Friday.
Another injured child has been discharged from hospital.
Police said the parents of the victims did not wish to speak publicly, but other relatives have given tributes online.
PM Morrison called it a "terrible tragedy" and said "as a parent there are no words".
The accident at Hillcrest Primary School has shattered Devonport—a city of fewer than 30,000 people.
There would be "few people if any in Devonport that would haven't had a connection to one of those families, to that school," Morrison said.
It's still unclear how the incident unfolded on a mostly calm and sunny day.
About 40 students from grades five and six had been taking part in the school fun day.
Teachers and other adults rushed to administer first aid before paramedics arrived, police said.