"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders nominates deputy mayor to replace Hayk Marutyan

The “My Step” faction of the Council of Elders of Yerevan has nominated Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan for mayor. This is stated in the statement of the faction presented below.
“Taking into consideration the fact that:
1. The “My Step” Alliance established a political authority after the elections held in September 2018, with political and functional responsibility;
2. Hayk Marutyan was elected mayor as a result of the mandate for revolution given by citizens who voted for the “My Step” Alliance during the elections held in September 2018;
3. Hayk Marutyan, who participated in these elections as a candidate of Civil Contract Party and was the first on the electoral list of the “My Step” Alliance, in December 2020, according to his application, left Civil Contract Party and the “My Step” Alliance and, with his actions during the political events that were crucial for democracy in Armenia, reaffirmed his decision to not share political responsibility with Civil Contract Party and the “My Step” Alliance;
4. Hayk Marutyan has not performed and is not performing quite effectively the duties that the “My Step” Alliance has assumed before citizens of Yerevan and has stipulated in the political platform;
5. Hayk Marutyan has not carried out and is not carrying out quite effectively the major mission of to eliminate systemic corruption from Yerevan Municipality;
6. The Alliance is unable to fulfill its duties and implement its mandate assumed before citizens of Yerevan in a situation where citizens have no relationship with the political majority of the Council of Elders, that is, the “My Step” Alliance.
The “My Step” faction has launched the process of expressing lack of confidence in Mayor Hayk Marutyan. The Alliance has nominated current First Deputy Mayor Hrachya Sargsyan to the position of Mayor of Yerevan.
We thank Hayk Marutyan for the cooperation and wish him success in his new political career.”