Yerevan Mayor: I have never met with ex-President Robert Kocharyan

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan has released a statement on Facebook. It reads as follows:
"Dear residents of Yerevan, dear compatriots,
So that they do not try to mislead you, I have three important things to say at this moment”
1. I have never met with [second President] Robert Kocharyan under any circumstances, even by accident.
2. If I had time for meetings outside of work, I would meet with my children))
3. I have no desire and intention to cooperate with any party.”
The members of the majority "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders have started a process of having Marutyan dismissed in his capacity as Mayor of Yerevan.