Newspaper: Armenia natural increase drops, mortality increases

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes: The rate of natural increase in Armenia is at a record low; moreover, the lowest in the last 3 years. In the first 10 months of this year, the natural increase was 3,146, whereas in the same period last year it was 4,627, in 2019—8,307.
If we look [at it] per year, we will notice that the rate of natural increase [in Armenia] has decreased since 2021. In 2017, the rate of natural increase was 6,997, whereas in 2016 it was 9,344, and in 2015—9,666, in 2014 the rate of natural increase was 10,402, in 2013—10,198, and, finally, in 2012—10,157:
[But] the mortality rate has increased in our republic. During the first 10 months of this year, 27,136 people died, whereas last year the mortality rate was 25,520, in 2019—21,603.