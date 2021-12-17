News
Armenia Security Council chief in US, meets with analysts at Atlantic Council event
Armenia Security Council chief in US, meets with analysts at Atlantic Council event
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Within the framework of the US visit by secretary Armen Grigoryan of the Security Council of Armenia, the Atlantic Council analytical center organized a meeting with analysts. The Office of the Security Council of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

The secretary of the Security Council of Armenia presented the country’s approaches to the unblocking of the region.

A wide range of issues—including the processes of building democratic institutions, Armenia's foreign policy priorities, and the fight against climate change—were also discussed in a question-and-answer format.
