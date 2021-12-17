Yerevan city council opposition ‘Luys’ Faction to not join no-confidence motion against mayor

A meeting of the governing board of the opposition Bright Armenia Party took place late Thursday evening.
And Davit Khazhakyan, head of the opposition “Luys” Faction of the Yerevan Council of Elders, informed that the board has decided not to join the no-confidence motion against Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan.
The ruling "My Step" Faction of the Yerevan city council has started a process of expressing no confidence in Marutyan. This initiative is supported also by the members of the opposition “Prosperous Armenia” Faction and Ani Khachatryan from the “Luys” Faction.
Armen Kotolyan, a member of the "My Step" faction, had earlier stated that more than the required 33 signatures—according to preliminary data, 39—have already been collected for the no-confidence motion, and Hayk Marutyan will be dismissed as Yerevan mayor by the end of the month.