Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels
Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The United States welcomes the recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted about this on Twitter.

“We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region,” Price added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
