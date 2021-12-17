Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels

The United States welcomes the recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted about this on Twitter.
“We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region,” Price added.
The United States welcomes recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan @NikolPashinyan and Azerbaijani President Aliyev @presidentaz. We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region.— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) December 16, 2021