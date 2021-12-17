Large number of police forces on duty in Armenia’s Talin

A large number of police forces are currently on duty in Talin, Armenia. The first meeting of the newly elected town council will take place there soon.

Although the ruling Civil Contract Party had garnered 46.6 percent of the votes in the local elections in Talin, the other three political forces—Zartonk, Hayk, and Our Community—running in the election, and which had received incomparably fewer votes separately, have formed a coalition and intend to elect the new community leader from among them.

It later became known that three members of the Zartonk (Awakening) National Christian Party team had been taken to the Talin police station. Besides, the "Hayk" Liberal Party has decided not to assume its seats in the town council.