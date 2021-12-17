Yerevan State University electing new rector, protest being staged at main building

Rector elections are scheduled at Yerevan State University (YSU) Friday, in which only one candidate will run: the government’s nominee and acting rector Hovhannes Hovhannisyan.
A while ago, Hovhannisyan and minister of defense Suren Papikyan, who is also Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees, came to the YSU main building together.
In this regard, a group of youth are staging a protest in the building. They are holding banners protesting the politicization of Armenia’s universities.
One of these youth announced over the loudspeaker that they will continue their fight until they achieve their goals.
According to them, defense minister Papikyan has no place in the post of Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees.