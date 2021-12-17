Armenia new ombudsperson candidate matter debated on in parliament committee

The matter of the candidate for the new human rights defender (ombudsman) of Armenia was discussed at Friday’s special meeting of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly (NA).
The parliamentary faction of the ruling Civil Contract Party has nominated the candidacy of Deputy Minister of Justice Kristine Grigoryan for this position.
According to the current respective law in Armenia, the Human Rights Defender is appointed for a term of five years.
The term of office of the serving ombudsman, Arman Tatoyan, will conclude in February 2022.
But according to the opposition, the Armenian authorities have long wanted to get rid of Tatoyan, and replacing him with a more "acceptable" and "convincible" ombudsperson.
After quite a long and emotional discussion, however, the aforesaid NA committee approved the candidacy submitted by the authorities.