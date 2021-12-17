News
Dutch figures receive state awards of Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decree of the President of Armenia, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Armenia, five figures of The Netherlands have been awarded state awards of Armenia for their remarkable contributions to the establishment, strengthening and development of friendly relations with Armenia and for protection of universal values, the Embassy of Armenia in The Netherlands reports.

The recipients received the Mkhitar Gosh Medal, the Movses Khorenatsi Medal and the Medal of Gratitude.
This text available in   Հայերեն
