Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Aliyev, Overchuk discuss Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission activities

Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EEU: That issue requires consensus decision

Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chief

US official lauds Armenia participation in Summit for Democracy

Armenia new ombudsperson candidate matter debated on in parliament committee

Yerevan State University electing new rector, protest being staged at main building

Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels

Large number of police forces on duty in Armenia’s Talin

Yerevan city council opposition ‘Luys’ Faction to not join no-confidence motion against mayor

193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World gold prices going up

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh take anti-Covid measures at observation posts

World oil prices dropping

Armenia Security Council chief in US, meets with analysts at Atlantic Council event

Newspaper: Armenia natural increase drops, mortality increases

Newspaper: Mayor Marutyan negotiating with Yerevan city council members

Yerevan Mayor: I have never met with ex-President Robert Kocharyan

5 Australia schoolchildren die after falling from bouncy castle

Armen Ashotyan: No provision on use of force against Armenia, Artsakh in Eastern Partnership Summit resolution

"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders nominates deputy mayor to replace Hayk Marutyan

Stratfor: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will essentially increase Turkey's influence in the region

Head of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mayor left Civil Contract Party a year ago

Armenia Parliament Speaker announces end of second sitting of 8th convocation of National Assembly

Armenia-Russia Interparliamentary Committee holds 33rd session, regional issues touched upon as well

US releases about 1,500 John F. Kennedy assassination documents

Armenia government to pay salaries and benefits of employees of Nairit Factory

Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months

Armenia Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador

Armenia citizen tries to approach PM, apprehended

Mayoral candidate of Armenia's Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan is arrested

NEWS.am daily digest: 16.12.21

Armenian MP: Armenia accepts as a basis the map of 1926, but Russia offered the one of 1974 to stabilize situation

Armenia PM arrives at Civil Contract Party's headquarters to meet with ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders

Armenia President receives Belarus ambassador

Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents

Vanadzor residents hold rally in defense of arrested mayor

Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund

Garo Paylan: Armenian-Turkish relations will be normalized more quickly than expected

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia representative: European Court is considering lawsuit against Turkey participation in last year's war

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction secretary accuses ruling majority of violating Constitution

Armenian army's General Staff deputy chief sacked

Armenian NGO head Narek Samsonyan is released

Armenia Ombudsman discusses with UNDP Representative return of Armenian POWs, their treatment

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte elected Westbrook City Council president

Macron: Armenia, Azerbaijan, together

Russia official: Observer status in Eurasian Economic Union will be beneficial for Azerbaijan

Wings of Tatev named winner of World Travel Awards in ‘World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2021’ category

Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue

Armenia premier receives Artsakh President

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev pleased with absence of criticism from Armenia at Eastern Partnership Summit

Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders soon

Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey

Armenia official: $1.2bn will be spent on construction of 2 sections of railway with Azerbaijan

Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus

25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia MP released from custody calls on releasing other heads of communities of Syunik Province in parliament

Armenia President, China diplomat discuss regional security, stability

Deputy of opposition 'Armenia' Faction Mkhitar Zakaryan takes oath after release from custody

Russia peacekeepers help deliver 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh children

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We agreed with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to continue contacts

Armenia PM: Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadis railway will be built

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Macron: We will never abandon Armenians

Yerevan mayor signs petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators

Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights

US National Security Adviser expresses concern over tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armen Grigoryan, Jake Sullivan discuss security environment around Armenia

Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic

EU to provide €2.3bn to Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia

EU welcomes recent signature of common aviation area agreement with Armenia

US embassy in Armenia issues travel update

EU remains committed in its support to territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders

EU, Eastern Partnership countries’ leaders call Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels very positive step

Armenia PM, Cyprus President exchange views on developments in South Caucasus

Pashinyan-Macron-Aliyev trilateral meeting held in Brussels

Irakanum.am: Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders tomorrow

French Senate to set up group for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit

Turkey's ex-Ambassador to US to be appointed special envoy for normalization of relations with Armenia

Aliyev on Armenian POWs: We returned them to Armenia, and they were detained there

Aliyev claims that Baku has managed to convince Yerevan about 'inevitability of opening of road to Nakhchivan'

Zelensky offers to host summit of leaders of Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Kyiv

Armenia Security Council Secretary to meet with National Security Advisor to US President Jake Sullivan

Democratic Party of Artsakh members meet with representatives of Republican Party of Armenia

Armenian army generals submit recommendation letter for release of detachment commander Ashot Minasyan

Mitsotakis: Turkey's financial crisis presents danger for stability in the whole region

Germany declares two officials of Russian Embassy persona non grata

Armenia justice minister discusses sector-specific meetings with Croatian, Irish, Greek counterparts

Ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders launches procedure to express lack of confidence in mayor

Moldova's special services arrest and conduct search against founder of Wargonzo Semyon Pegov

Zakharova: Moscow welcomes direct contacts between Yerevan and Baku

Russian MFA: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations would contribute to recovery of general situation in region

NEWS.am daily digest: 15.12.21

Georgia justice minister accepts Armenian counterpart's invitation to visit Armenia during meeting in Venice

Candidate for Mayor of Armenia's Vanadzor is detained, charged under 3 articles