Aliyev, Overchuk discuss Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission activities
Aliyev, Overchuk discuss Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission activities
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, informed the official website of the Azerbaijani leader.

“The sides hailed the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation in all areas. The increase in trade was emphasized. The good potential for further expansion of economic cooperation was pointed out at the meeting.

“During the conversation, the sides pointed to the activities of the trilateral commission at the level of deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia, and discussed the opening of communications and other issues,” the website added, in particular. 
