Protest against recent arrests being held outside Armenia Supreme Judicial Council building

A protest is being held in front of the building of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) of Armenia, during which the demonstrators are protesting against "political repression."
At the moment, the police have dispatched extra forces near the SJC building.
The incumbent Armenian authorities have been exerting pressure—ranging from demands for self-withdrawal to arrests of other candidates—in some communities where the ruling Civil Contract Party has not received more than 50 percent of the votes in the local elections, and therefore the representatives of the other political forces may be elected as leaders in these communities.
The protesters have announced that they will march from the SJC building to that of the Prosecutor General's Office.