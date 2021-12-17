Armenia ruling party candidate is elected mayor of Talin town

Tavros Sapeyan, the candidate of the ruling Civil Contract Party (CCP), was elected mayor at the first session of the new Talin town council of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province.

The opposition Zartonk and Hayk parties as well as the Our Community bloc of parties had nominated Davit Manukyan from the Hayk party for the post of mayor.

Sapeyan received 11 votes, whereas Manukyan—10 votes.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that although the CCP had garnered 46.6 percent of the votes in the local elections in Talin, the other three political forces—Zartonk, Hayk, and Our Community—running in the election, and which had received incomparably fewer votes separately, had formed a coalition and intended to elect the new community leader from among them. It later had become known that three members of the Zartonk party team had been taken to the Talin police station.