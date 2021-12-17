Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party candidate is elected mayor of Abovyan

The first session of the newly elected council of elders of Abovyan city of Armenia’s Kotayk Province was convened Friday, during which two mayoral candidates—Eduard Babayan (opposition Prosperous Armenia Party) and Pavel Tsugunyan (ruling Civil Contract Party)—were nominated.
And as a result of the voting, Babayan was elected Mayor of Abovyan.
Although the PAP electoral list—headed by Eduard Babayan—had won in Abovyan’s local elections, it had not received more than 50 percent of the votes, which would have enabled the PAP to form sole power in the city.