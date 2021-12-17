Armenia Ombudsman candidate refuses to comment on parliamentary speaker's and PM's statements on POWs

During a conversation with reporters, candidate for Ombudsman of Armenia, Deputy Minister of Justice Kristinne Grigoryan refused to comment on the sensational statements that Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have made on prisoners of war. Let us remind that the context of the statements was the assumption that the prisoners of war are simply deserters.
Grigoryan tried to move the topic to the dimension of legal clarification of the circumstances behind captivity and started talking about how legal procedures need to proceed in turns, and that the assessments on the actions of the captives need to be given by law-enforcement authorities, adding that the government doesn’t need to make efforts for the return of the captives.
Although the reporters reminded Grigoryan about the question, she refused to comment.
The same went for the response to the question about Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, who accused Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan of participating in politics. Kristinne Grigoryan started talking about Tatoyan’s role in clarifying the issues of the residents of cities and villages on Armenia’s border. When the reporters lost patience and asked the candidate if it is safe to say that Armen Grigoryan was mistaken, Kristinne Grigoryan didn’t ‘lose herself’ and declared that she isn’t completely certain that Armen Grigoryan had talked about Tatoyan’s statements on the border.