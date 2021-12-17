Sole candidate is elected Yerevan State University rector

The only candidate, Hovhannes Hovhannisyan who was the Acting Rector of Yerevan State University (YSU), has been elected rector at Friday’s meeting of the YSU Board of Trustees.
Subsequently, Hovhannisyan told reporters that the meeting of the YSU Board of Trustees was closed in accordance with the regulations, and only the trustees were present.
According to him, the YSU Board of Trustees elected him rector for five years—and with 19 votes in favor and 5 against.
Earlier, Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan was elected Chairman of the YSU Board of Trustees.