Friday
December 17
Friday
December 17
Demonstrators march to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The participants of the protest outside the building of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia have started marching to the building of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Opposition "Armenia" Faction MP Gegham Manukyan stated that the law enforcement bodies, judges, and prosecutors serving PM Nikol Pashinyan's interests are under pressure as long as they make decisions at Pashinyan's request—and which run counter to the constitution and the laws of Armenia.

The incumbent Armenian authorities have been exerting pressure—ranging from demands for self-withdrawal to arrests of other candidates—in some communities where the ruling Civil Contract Party has not received more than 50 percent of the votes in the local elections, and therefore the representatives of the other political forces may be elected as leaders in these communities.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
