Protest underway outside Armenia attorney general's office

The demonstrators, who had assembled in front of the building of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia, have marched to the building of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Now they continue their demonstration there.

The protesters demand that the Prosecutor General's Office act in accordance with the law, give a legal assessment to the authorities' crimes, and not act as PM Nikol Pashinyan's "guardian angel."

The incumbent Armenian authorities have been exerting pressure—ranging from demands for self-withdrawal to arrests of other candidates—in some communities where the ruling Civil Contract Party has not received more than 50 percent of the votes in the local elections, and therefore the representatives of the other political forces may be elected as leaders in these communities.