NEWS.am daily digest: 17.06.21

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 17.06.21:
• The seismological network of Armenia on Friday recorded a magnitude-2.6 earthquake at the Armenia-Georgia border zone, at 11:10 am local time, 14 kilometers northeast of Bavra village of Armenia, and 10 km beneath the surface.
The tremor measured magnitude 3 to 4 at the epicenter, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The seismic activity was felt in Bavra and Zuygaghbyur villages of Shirak Province.
• The United States welcomes the recent meetings in Brussels between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price noted about this on Twitter.
“We strongly support future direct engagement to bring peace to the region,” Price added.
• Yerevan mayor has signed petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators
"Next year we already will have a total of 1,000 replaced elevators, and we will have upgraded the urban [public] transport fleet by more than 60%—already having about 520 new buses."
• As of Friday morning, 193 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 343,350 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Also, 11 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 7,885 cases.