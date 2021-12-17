Azerbaijan army tanks fail to defeat 2 Armenian soldiers

Two tanks from the Azerbaijani armed forces could not defeat the two Armenian servicemen in a direct confrontation.
The respective video, which was shot during the war in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in the fall of 2020, has posted on the Telegram channel of Military Informant.
The footage shows the two Azerbaijani military tanks attempting to destroy the trench in which the two servicemen of the Armenian army are hiding. But the tanks do not succeed.
The soldiers, in their turn, open fire at these tanks with a rocket-propelled grenade and manage to force these tanks to retreat.
Subsequently, these Armenian servicemen come out of the trenches and throw anti-tank grenades at the retreating tanks.