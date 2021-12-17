News
Friday
December 17
News
Friday
December 17
Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office concludes
Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office concludes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The protest in front of the Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia is over.

Artur Ghazinyan, an MP from the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly, expressed a conviction that if the Prosecutor General would carry out his duties, PM Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters would be arrested and the people would be freed from the current anti-state regime.

He stressed that the time will come and legal assessments will be given to the actions of the Prosecutor General's Office.

"The detained community leaders are 'guilty' only for the fact that they have achieved victory over the authorities in the elections of the local self-government bodies.

The Armenian authorities are cracking down on people who had the courage to fight against Azerbaijan.

There have never been so many political prisoners in the history of Armenia; four years ago, this would have caused a great public uprising and concern among international organizations.

Nikol Pashinyan admitted that it was he who ordered to leave the sovereign territories of Armenia," the opposition lawmaker said.

Ghazinyan added that the opposition will not back down.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
