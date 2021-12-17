News
Dollar rises again after long drop in Armenia
Dollar rises again after long drop in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 481.19/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is up by AMD 1.17 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 545.19 (up by AMD 2.14), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 640.75 (up by AMD 2.80), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.53 (unchanged) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 343.06, AMD 27,780.59 and AMD 14,387.67, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
