Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: We are launching process of resignation of Prosecutor General
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


We, as the opposition, are launching the process of resignation of Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan. This is what secretary of the opposition “Armenia” Faction of the National Assembly Artsvik Minasyan said during today’s protest in front of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

To all officers of the Prosecutor General’s Office for whom the homeland is precious, Minasyan called on them to unite and join the people and demand the formation of a worthy Prosecutor General’s Office.

“The Prosecutor General’s Office is trying to break the resistance of the people. We won’t allow it. The prosecutors are launching criminal cases against people who have stood up to defend their homeland. Those prosecutors will be held liable for acting as prosecutors under unlawful criminal cases. I call on stopping serving people who give illegal instructions,” Minasyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
