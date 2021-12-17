Armenia ruling party MP Armen Khachatryan summoned to National Security Service

Deputy of the “Civil Contract” Faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Armen Khachatryan has been summoned to the National Security Service to give an explanation under the case of the brawl that took place in the National Assembly on Dec. 7, Armlur.am reports.

The National Security Service has also received an explanation from deputy of the National Assembly Hrachya Hakobyan, as well as other MPs.

Deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction Tadevos Avetisyan’s assistant Gerasim Vardanyan has also been summoned to the National Security Service to give an explanation, but has refused.

Sevak Nazaryan and Taron Nazaryan, assistants to opposition MPs Ishkhan Saghatelyan and Armenuhi Kyureghyan, have also given explanations at the National Security Service.

Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am had reported that a brawl took place with swear words in the National Assembly on Dec. 7. Deputy of the opposition “Armenia” Faction Ishkhan Saghatelyan’s assistant told reporters that he heard voices while passing the hallway, came close and saw that deputies of the ruling faction had beaten three assistants of opposition MPs in the office of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Ruben Rubinyan. Later, Rubinyan said he knew Vahagn Aleksanyan, Hrachya Hakobyan from among the beaters, as well as Sisak Gabrielyan. He claimed that the security officers were present, but didn’t interfere in any way, and the assistants of MPs Armenuhi Kyureghyan, Tadevos Avetisyan and Ishkhan Saghatelyan, including Gerasim Vardanyan were beaten.

Later, Hrachya Hakobyan told reporters that when he came, the brawl had already begun, and that Gerasim Vardanyan is among the participants of the criminal case of assassination attempt against Ararat Mirzoyan. During a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am, member of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party Gerasim Vardanyan informed that he and his political party are being politically persecuted and that even though he was summoned to the National Security Service in regard to this incident, he didn’t give an explanation. Touching upon Hrachya Hakobyan’s statement that he is part of the case of the assassination attempt against Ararat Mirzoyan, he noted that he has nothing to do with it and was not engaged in the case as an accused.