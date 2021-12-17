Weigand briefs Sarkissian on UNICEF Armenia programs

President Armen Sarkissian on Friday received the newly appointed representative of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for Armenia, Christine Weigand.
Weigand briefed President Sarkissian on the ongoing and planned programs of the UNICEF Armenia office, noting that the latter will continue to work with Armenian government agencies and stakeholders so that children in Armenia can more broadly enjoy their rights to live, develop, receive an education, and be protected.
The interlocutors underscored programs aimed at children's health, healthy lifestyle, education and social protection, and stressed the importance of ensuring equal opportunities for all children.
Separately, President Sarkissian proposed to pay more attention to the problems of children in border settlements of Armenia.
The Armenian President and the UNICEF official exchanged views also on carrying out joint programs with the President's Office.