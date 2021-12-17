Weigand briefs Sarkissian on UNICEF Armenia programs

23 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

Dollar rises again after long drop in Armenia

Dutch figures receive state awards of Armenia

Coordinating committee set up for implementation of Armenia obligations under ECHR

Another trial against captured Armenians in Baku

Armenia Ombudsman candidate refuses to comment on parliamentary speaker's and PM's statements on POWs

Azerbaijan army tanks fail to defeat 2 Armenian soldiers

Wearing face masks outdoors no longer mandatory in Armenia

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction MP: We are launching process of resignation of Prosecutor General

Demonstration in front of Armenia Prosecutor General's Office concludes

Sole candidate is elected Yerevan State University rector

Opposition Prosperous Armenia Party candidate is elected mayor of Abovyan

Protest underway outside Armenia attorney general's office

Armenia ruling party candidate is elected mayor of Talin town

Earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone

Demonstrators march to Armenia Prosecutor General's Office

Aliyev, Overchuk discuss Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan trilateral commission activities

Armenia MFA on discussions of granting Azerbaijan observer status in EEU: That issue requires consensus decision

Protest against recent arrests being held outside Armenia Supreme Judicial Council building

Karabakh President receives Armenia Investigative Committee chief

US official lauds Armenia participation in Summit for Democracy

Armenia new ombudsperson candidate matter debated on in parliament committee

Yerevan State University electing new rector, protest being staged at main building

Ned Price: US welcomes Armenia PM-Azerbaijan president meetings in Brussels

Large number of police forces on duty in Armenia’s Talin

Yerevan city council opposition ‘Luys’ Faction to not join no-confidence motion against mayor

193 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

World gold prices going up

Russia peacekeepers in Artsakh take anti-Covid measures at observation posts

World oil prices dropping

Armenia Security Council chief in US, meets with analysts at Atlantic Council event

Newspaper: Armenia natural increase drops, mortality increases

Newspaper: Mayor Marutyan negotiating with Yerevan city council members

Yerevan Mayor: I have never met with ex-President Robert Kocharyan

5 Australia schoolchildren die after falling from bouncy castle

Armen Ashotyan: No provision on use of force against Armenia, Artsakh in Eastern Partnership Summit resolution

"My Step" faction of Yerevan Council of Elders nominates deputy mayor to replace Hayk Marutyan

Stratfor: Normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations will essentially increase Turkey's influence in the region

Head of ruling faction of Yerevan Council of Elders: Mayor left Civil Contract Party a year ago

Armenia Parliament Speaker announces end of second sitting of 8th convocation of National Assembly

Armenia-Russia Interparliamentary Committee holds 33rd session, regional issues touched upon as well

US releases about 1,500 John F. Kennedy assassination documents

Armenia government to pay salaries and benefits of employees of Nairit Factory

Armenia government to provide assistance to citizens having lost property in Shurnukh and Vorotan for 5 more months

Armenia Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan receives Russia Ambassador

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker discusses return of POWs, Artsakh status with Poland Ambassador

Armenia citizen tries to approach PM, apprehended

Mayoral candidate of Armenia's Vanadzor Mamikon Aslanyan is arrested

NEWS.am daily digest: 16.12.21

Armenian MP: Armenia accepts as a basis the map of 1926, but Russia offered the one of 1974 to stabilize situation

Armenia PM arrives at Civil Contract Party's headquarters to meet with ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders

Armenia President receives Belarus ambassador

Armenia representative in ECHR: UN court did not equate Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia PM congratulates serving, first Kazakhstan presidents

Vanadzor residents hold rally in defense of arrested mayor

Ameriabank signs $20M loan agreements with responsAbility and Global Climate Partnership Fund

Garo Paylan: Armenian-Turkish relations will be normalized more quickly than expected

Dollar continues losing value in Armenia

Armenia representative: European Court is considering lawsuit against Turkey participation in last year's war

Opposition 'Armenia' Faction secretary accuses ruling majority of violating Constitution

Armenian army's General Staff deputy chief sacked

Armenian NGO head Narek Samsonyan is released

Armenia Ombudsman discusses with UNDP Representative return of Armenian POWs, their treatment

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte elected Westbrook City Council president

Macron: Armenia, Azerbaijan, together

Russia official: Observer status in Eurasian Economic Union will be beneficial for Azerbaijan

Wings of Tatev named winner of World Travel Awards in ‘World's Leading Cable Car Ride 2021’ category

Haberturk: There will be new Armenian-Turkish roadmap, corridor will be key issue

Armenia premier receives Artsakh President

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev pleased with absence of criticism from Armenia at Eastern Partnership Summit

Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders soon

Armenia economy minister: Ruling power has no consensus yet on opening borders with Turkey

Armenia official: $1.2bn will be spent on construction of 2 sections of railway with Azerbaijan

Overchuk: Active work being done to unblock transport communications in South Caucasus

25 new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

Armenia MP released from custody calls on releasing other heads of communities of Syunik Province in parliament

Armenia President, China diplomat discuss regional security, stability

Deputy of opposition 'Armenia' Faction Mkhitar Zakaryan takes oath after release from custody

Russia peacekeepers help deliver 10 tons of humanitarian aid to Artsakh children

Armenia’s Pashinyan: We agreed with Azerbaijan’s Aliyev to continue contacts

Armenia PM: Yeraskh-Julfa-Ordubad-Meghri-Horadis railway will be built

180 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Macron: We will never abandon Armenians

Yerevan mayor signs petitions for purchase of 100 more new public transport buses, 100 elevators

Turkey considering airlines’ bids for Istanbul-Yerevan flights

US National Security Adviser expresses concern over tensions between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Armen Grigoryan, Jake Sullivan discuss security environment around Armenia

Newspaper: Western-funded public sector of Armenia becomes active with new topics

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls talks with Armenia’s Pashinyan in Brussels productive and pragmatic

EU to provide €2.3bn to Eastern Partnership countries, including Armenia

EU welcomes recent signature of common aviation area agreement with Armenia

US embassy in Armenia issues travel update

EU remains committed in its support to territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders

EU, Eastern Partnership countries’ leaders call Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting in Brussels very positive step

Armenia PM, Cyprus President exchange views on developments in South Caucasus

Pashinyan-Macron-Aliyev trilateral meeting held in Brussels

Irakanum.am: Armenia PM to meet with members of ruling faction of Yerevan's Council of Elders tomorrow

French Senate to set up group for Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia PM attends 6th Eastern Partnership Summit