Armenian army generals express willingness to be personal guarantor for Ashot Minasyan

On Dec. 13, Primate of the Tavush Diocese of the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church, His Holiness Bishop Bagrat Galstyan; Major General of the reserve force of the Armed Forces of Armenia, recipient of the 1st Degree Order of the Combat Cross Grigory Khachaturov and People’s Artist of the Republic of Armenia Hrant Tokhatyan expressed willingness to be a personal guarantor in case the pre-trial measure against army general Ashot Minasyan (arrested under the case of keeping illegal weapons and ammunition) is changed with personal guarantee.
Minasyan’s advocate Mihran Poghosyan has applied to the Prosecutor General of Armenia with the motion to change the pre-trial measure. He also mentioned that a group of army generals have also expressed willingness to be Minasyan’s personal guarantor.
“Several non-governmental organizations, including veteran detachments of the war in Artsakh and cultural organizations have guaranteed the proper line of conduct of Ashot Minasyan in case of change of the pre-trial measure.
As a result of all this, it is clear that there is no more doubt about the proper line of conduct of Ashot Minasyan, and if Ashot Minasyan is not released, it will be clear that his isolation is politically motivated.
I believe the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General’s Office will change the pre-trial measure, and with this, they will record two major facts: 1. There is no political assignment to isolate Ashot Minasyan and 2. There is a humanitarian principle and a 62-year-old person with health problems and who hasn’t spared anything for his homeland, must not be in custody under the charge of keeping illegal weapons and ammunition…Prove me wrong,” Mihran Poghosyan stated.