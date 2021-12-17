Karabakh President meets with representatives of 3 parliamentary factions

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Arayik Harutyunyan today held personal meetings with representatives of the Democratic Party of Artsakh, Unified Homeland and Free Homeland-United Civic Alliance factions of the National Assembly of Artsakh within the scope of the proposal that was declared on Dec. 10 for political cooperation to solve the issues facing the country, as reported the Staff of the President of Artsakh.

The participants of the meetings discussed the solutions to several foreign and domestic issues, attaching importance to the effective cooperation of the political forces. They also touched upon the draft of the country’s 2022 budget, the increase of effectiveness of the public administration system and several other issues. President Harutyunyan considered the meetings helpful in terms of organizing constructive discussions and making more efforts through the engagement of all political forces in the solutions.