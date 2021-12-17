Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Menua Hovsepyan released on bail

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the court of general jurisdiction of Syunik Province of Armenia has ruled to replace the arrest pre-trial measure selected for Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan with release on bail.
On Nov. 11, the Criminal Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecution and overturned the court’s decision to release Hovsepyan on bail for an amount of AMD 30,000,000, after which Hovsepyan voluntarily showed up at the particular penitentiary institution and was arrested again.