News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 17
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.19
EUR
545.19
RUB
6.53
Show news feed
Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Menua Hovsepyan released on bail
Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris Menua Hovsepyan released on bail
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am, the court of general jurisdiction of Syunik Province of Armenia has ruled to replace the arrest pre-trial measure selected for Deputy Mayor of Goris Menua Hovsepyan with release on bail.

On Nov. 11, the Criminal Court of Appeal granted the appeal of the prosecution and overturned the court’s decision to release Hovsepyan on bail for an amount of AMD 30,000,000, after which Hovsepyan voluntarily showed up at the particular penitentiary institution and was arrested again.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos