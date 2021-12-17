Peskov: Putin and Biden are not friends

The talks between President of Russia Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden are still not friendly, but there is mutual respect. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said during an interview with RTVI.
“They’re not friends. They haven’t had that many interactions yet,” Peskov said in response to a question about the interactions between Putin and Biden, TASS reports.
Peskov also stated that Putin and Biden met when the President of Russia was the Prime Minister. “At the time, they met during various international events at the White House, that is, they didn’t have many opportunities to meet,” Peskov added.