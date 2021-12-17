Peskov on friendly ties between Putin and Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has friendly ties with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, and this allows them to lead dialogue and achieve a peaceful settlement even when they have the most complicated disagreements. This is what Spokesperson of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said today, RIA Novosti reports.
“You know that President Erdogan has rather cordial ties and even friendly ties with President Putin, and, in spite of the disagreements, these ties allow them to meet even at the most acute moments and solve the most difficult issues,” Peskov said on RTVI.
Peskov emphasized that in spite of certain disagreements, Turkey ‘is a very important neighbor for Russia’, a partner for major and large projects and in the process of settlement of several vis-à-vis regional conflicts.
“The level of economic cooperation between Russia and Turkey is very good insurance from political shocks,” Peskov added.