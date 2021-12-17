Armenia ex-MP Rafik Petrosyan dies at 81

Former deputy of the National Assembly of Armenia, member of the Republican Party of Armenia Rafik Petrosyan has passed away at the age of 81, his grandson Garegin Petrosyan reported on his Facebook page.

The Requiem Service will be held on Dec. 19 starting from 5:30 p.m. at the St. Sargis Armenian Church in Nor Nork district of Yerevan, and the funeral will be held on Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Born on May 1, 1940 in Debed village of Armenia, Petrosyan graduated from Yerevan State University with a degree in Law, after which he served as a judge, a professor and dean of the Faculty of Law at Yerevan State University. He has been a deputy of the Supreme Council of Armenia (1990-95) and a member of the constitutional committee and task force of the Supreme Council (1992-95). On May 25, 2003, he was elected deputy of the National Assembly.